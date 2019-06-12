If you have a summer baby or just need an excuse to surprise your kids then this is for you.
Jennifer Gibbons with The Toy Association joined ABC7 Chicago to share some deals on summer toys.
For outdoor and play safety tips visit PlaySafe.org
Build a Scooter (Radio Flyer)
Age: 3-7
Price: Starting at $39.99
You choose the color, personalization, pattern and can even add light up wheels, your child's name as well as streamers and other décor
Kids love to personalize and they can design their own scooter!
T-Ball (MGA Entertainment)
Ages:2+
Price: $29.99
The Triple Play Splash T-Ball Set offers 3 different ways for kids to play baseball.
Stage 1: T-Ball - Beginners can build confidence using the adjustable tee.
Stage 2: Pop-Up Launcher - When kids are ready to step up the difficulty, they stomp on the spring-loaded pad to launch a ball up in the air.
Stage 3: Splash T-Ball - Take it to the next level with water. Connect to a hose, so kids can hit the ball while it's magically floating on a stream of water!
Available at Amazon, Target and Walmart
Paw Patrol Chalk and Stencil Set (Little Kids)
Ages: 3+
Price: $14.99
Kids can create their favorite character from Paw Patrol, Marshall, with our new Paw Patrol Chalk and Stencil Set. It is simple and fun! It includes 4 stencils with two different poses of Marshall, 1 Marshall Face Plate, 6 small chalk, 6 jumbo chalk and 1 small chalk holder.
Outdoor Art Fun!
Each set includes 4 Stencils, 1 faceplate, 6 Jumbo Chalk, 6 Small Chalk, and 1 Small Chalk Holder.
Phlat Ball (Goliath Sports)
Ages: 5+
Price: $12.99
Throw a disc, catch a ball! Phlat Ball V3 is a unique sports toy that transforms from a flying disc to a catchable ball! Squeeze down to set the time-delay mechanism and watch as it pops into a ball in midair. It packs flat so it's easy to slip into a bag for on-the-go travel!
Ultra-flexible design
Easy to transport
Assorted colors
Variable-release suction feature adds a surprise element to the game
Transitions from 9-inch disc to 6-inch ball
Hoyle Waterproof Cards (Hoyle)
Ages:
Price: $5.99
Waterproof and washable, yet easy to shuffle and deal! These clear plastic cards are ideal for camping, picnics, the pool, the beach, or even kids eating peanut butter sandwiches!
A unique durable finish resists scratches and scuffs.
Can handle water, sand, mud, barbecue sauce, salad dressing, you name it.
Just wipe them clean and they're ready to play.
The deck includes a sturdy clear travel case. Take your game on the road!
Available on BicycleCards.com and Amazon
Coconut Floats (Salus Brands)
Ages: 8+
Price: Blue Raptor $29.95/ Giant Rainbow Unicorn $49.95
Perfect for any pool, come in a variety of food, animals and characters
Great adults and kids alike
Other floats available include eggs and bacon, cherries and peacocks!
Ginormous Monster Sprinkler (Big Mouth Toys)
Age: all ages
Price: $49.99
over 6 feet tall!
sprays water out of its mouth
connects to any standard garden hose
just inflate it, then turn the water on
anchor kit included
air valve features a wide-mouth cap for fast deflation
great for birthday parties, heat waves, poolside entertainment, 4th of July and more!
easy to wipe down, inflate/deflate, and store
