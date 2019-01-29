FAMILY & PARENTING

Disney wish comes true for boy mauled by dogs

EMBED </>More Videos

Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina is sending 4-year-old Ryder Wells and his family to Walt Disney World.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. --
A wish is coming true for a young boy who has been through a life-altering struggle after getting attacked by two dogs in Raleigh.

Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina is sending 4-year-old Ryder Wells and his family to Walt Disney World.

"We are extremely grateful and appreciative super, super, super, super, excited," said Ryder's mom, Brittany Wells. "It doesn't feel real yet."

Ryder's struggle began when he was 22-months-old on a Thanksgiving visit with family friends in Raleigh. Two Rotweillers attacked Ryder.

"He almost lost his life," said Wells. "But he completely lost the left side of his face along with many other injuries and so over the past three years we've completely worked on reconstructing his face and get his skin back on."

The local Make-A-Wish chapter has granted 3,600 wishes to children dealing with a critical illness.

"This is a chance for them to celebrate all that he has overcome, and have time away from doctor's appointments, hospital visits, needles all the painful and not great stuff, to just relax and spend time as a family," said Laura Jasmine of Make-A-Wish of Eastern North Carolina.

Ryder's mom says the Disney trip comes at a great time. Ryder is getting a break from years of surgery.

"We still have a lot to repair in the cheek and we will address that in July," said Wells. "But we are just going to let Ryder be Ryder and get the good break that I'm ready for and I know he is too."

The Wells family will travel to Florida next week where they will celebrate Ryder's fifth birthday on Tuesday.

RELATED: 'A big deal:' Family of boy mauled by dog in 2015 speaks on new fundraising efforts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familymake a wishchick-fil-acharitychildrenillnessDisney Worldfeel goodabc11 togetherNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
What to do with your kids when it's too cold to go outside
Pillow Talk: Daughter-in-law troubles
Pillow Talk: The best friend
8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
LIVE TEMPS: Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect Tuesday
Chicago AccuWeather: Bitterly cold, windy Tuesday, with light snow
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
Early voting for Chicago mayoral election begins Tuesday in Loop
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police warn of North Side bike shop burglaries
Police: Pregnant Lyft driver stabbed to death by rider
Woman dies after crashing into viaduct in Gresham
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
Show More
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
Python hides in toilet, bites woman
What we know about the 2 suspects killed in shooting
More News