HOLIDAY

Do moms share more of the holiday to-do list burden?

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to holiday to-do lists, some are longer than others. ''Good Morning America'' explains how the burden can fall disproportionately on moms. (Shutterstock)

When it comes to holiday to-do lists, some are longer than others. If you're a mom, yours might be especially daunting.

"I take on 98 percent and I think my husband takes on about 2 percent," stay-at-home Dallas mom Danielle Shermer told Good Morning America.

About one-third of Americans suffer from "festive burn-out," according to a recent study, and moms are speaking out about a disproportionate burden that might contribute to this. Gemma Hartley, journalist and author of the new book, Fed Up: Emotional Labor, Women, and the Way Forward said Shermer is hardly alone.

"They were so worried about making the holidays magic for everyone else that they really started to hate the holidays," she said.

If you're the one who takes on all the holiday tasks, there are steps you can take to even the playing field. Relationship expert Bela Gandhi gave these tips:

  1. Know what you need: Take time to reflect on which tasks your partner can do and which tasks you can do. Consider your strengths and their strengths, and think about which tasks you find most stressful, Ganhdi advises.

  2. Be specific: Once you figure out what you need, ask for specific help. Gandhi said this increases the likelihood your partner will comply.

  3. Discuss it at the right time: Gandhi advises finding a peaceful time for the conversation, like during dinner or before bed.

ABC News contributed to this report.

RELATED: 25 Ways to get in the Christmas spirit in 25 days
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familywomenholiday shoppingparentingholidaychristmasrelationships
HOLIDAY
Where do Santa's reindeer come from?
Airport stops, sings national anthem for children of fallen troops
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
Instagram releases first-ever gift guide
More holiday
FAMILY & PARENTING
Why do we kiss under mistletoe?
Man paralyzed by rare condition stands up to propose
Why do you get lumps of coal for Christmas?
'He loved Houston:' Neil Bush shares memories of his father
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mayor Emanuel outlines plans to use marijuana legalization, casino to pay for pensions
Pregnant woman's unborn baby dies after Round Lake shooting, police say
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 36 months in prison
Semi strikes pole in Elgin, closing Route 20 for hours
Kotex tampon recall: Customers say pieces were left inside body
1 of 5 Marines killed in crash off Japan was from Illinois
VIDEO: Grinch runs over Christmas yard display
Texas Execution: Man dies of lethal injection for killing newlywed in 1993
Show More
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
Parents: Son died because he couldn't afford high cost of insulin
12-year-old boy raises money to buy best friend's gravestone
Historic home for sale on oldest residential block in US
Surveillance video shows last time Kelsey Berreth was seen
More News