Dove offering $5K grants to dads without paid paternity leave

Dove is offering $5K grants to dads without paid paternity leave.

Dove may be known for its products for women, but the company is doing something big for men.

They're offering $5,000 grants for fathers who don't have access to paid paternity leave.

The company's paternity leave fund aims to raise more than a million dollars in two years for dads across the nation.

To receive the grant, men have to sign a pledge committing to helping companies give paternity leave to new fathers.

To learn more, visit Dove's website.
