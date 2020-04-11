Family of Elgin newborn receives welcome home parade amid coronavirus outbreak

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A new Elgin mother received a surprise welcome home parade from her extended family and friends on Saturday.
Marialisa, who works on the front lines as a hospital radiology technician, gave birth to little Gianna Marie on Thursday.
She and her husband have been enjoying their new bundle of joy alone, following COVID-19 guidelines.
This is their first child so the family was anxious to get a glimpse of the baby, according to friends.
About 30 vehicles passed by as Marialisa and her husband waved back with Gianna Marie.
