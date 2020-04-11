Family & Parenting

Family of Elgin newborn receives welcome home parade amid coronavirus outbreak

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A new Elgin mother received a surprise welcome home parade from her extended family and friends on Saturday.

Marialisa, who works on the front lines as a hospital radiology technician, gave birth to little Gianna Marie on Thursday.

She and her husband have been enjoying their new bundle of joy alone, following COVID-19 guidelines.

This is their first child so the family was anxious to get a glimpse of the baby, according to friends.

About 30 vehicles passed by as Marialisa and her husband waved back with Gianna Marie.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingelginparadebirthbabycoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA employee dies of COVID-19, agency says
Illinois launches free COVID-19 support line
Chicago police sergeant dies of COVID-19, CPD says
La Grange Park girl delivers care packages to elderly neighbors
WATCH: Cardinal Cupich to celebrate Easter Mass
What to know about Illinois' 19,180 COVID-19 cases
House fire under investigation in Sauk Village
Show More
Helmets could prove lifesaving for COVID-19 patients, doctors say
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
What to know about Indiana's 7,435 COVID-19 cases
Little Village concrete smokestack imploded
More TOP STORIES News