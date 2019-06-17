Family & Parenting

Father-son duo in adorable viral video star in Denny's commercial

We recently introduced you to an adorable father-son duo having a full-on conversation about the finale of the TV show "Empire."

Well now, stand-up comedian DJ Pryor and 19-month-old Baby Kingston are already getting endorsement deals.

The restaurant chain, Denny's, noticed their wildly viral video, and this weekend they starred in their Father's Day commercial.

Dad has taken his comedy show all over the country, and says he's now considering adding Baby Kingston to his routine.
