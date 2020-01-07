Family & Parenting

Florida mom gives birth to 2 sets of twins in 2019

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A Florida woman is seeing quadruple after giving birth to two sets of all male twins in 2019.

Alexzandria Wolliston of Palm Beach, tells WPTV she didn't even know twins ran in her family.

Doctors told her she had better chances of winning the lottery.

"Oh yes, I feel like I hit the twin lottery," said Wolliston.

Mark and Malakhi were born in March. Then in May, with no plans for more, Wolliston learned a second set was coming. Kaylen and Kaleb were born on December 27.

Wolliston says she recently learned both of her grandmothers lost twins boys at birth.

"I always say that I feel like my grandmothers gave me their kids because two sets of twins and their twins passed away?" said Wollison. "I feel like they just sent them down for me."

Wolliston welcomed home Kaleb from the NICU on Monday and she's hoping to bring baby Kaylen home soon.

She already has a 3-year-old daughter who she says helped her prepare.

"She was actually worse than them, so she was like two babies in one," said Wollison.

So for now, she's hoping to keep the kid count at a cool party of five.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfloridatwinsbabiesbeating the odds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in beating death of baby in Chicago Lawn
Iran launches 'tens' of missiles at Iraqi air base housing US Troops: state TV
Chicago area residents vacationing in Puerto Rico experience earthquake
Man accused of eating part of victim in gruesome mutilation death, police say
Chicago police warn of Gold Coast robberies
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
Hackers-for-hire in Iran have already fired first shots in Ill., Ind.
Show More
'Jeopardy!' in primetime to determine 'The Greatest of All Time'
Unicorn face mask blamed for burning girls' skin
DraftKings investigating 'Bachelor' couple for allegedly cheating to win $1M fantasy sports prize
Rascal Flatts farewell tour will stop in Chicago area
Chicago AccuWeather: Early flurries, breezy, very cold
More TOP STORIES News