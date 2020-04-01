Family & Parenting

South suburban Flossmoor family 'roller skates' through stay-at-home order

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban family seems to be "skating" by their stay-at-home order.

The Harrell family of Flossmoor turned their living room into a huge roller skating rink.

Douglas and Harrell and his two daughters Maya and Aria roller skated around while mom and wife Lisa recorded the video.

Lisa has moves too though. She managed to get in on the fun too.

Their adult son Darryl was not home at the time, but they hope to have more Friday night skating parties to come.
