good news

College football player legally changes last name to honor stepdad

BIRMINGHAM, AL -- They say it's better to play for the name on the front of your jersey than the name on the back.

But for George Grimwade, a senior offensive lineman at Samford University, the name behind him was just as meaningful.

George decided to surprise his stepdad by legally changing his name to honor the man who's been by his side since he was 8 years old.

Cameras were there to capture the emotional moment when George showed his stepdad the paperwork and the new name on the back of his jersey.

He's now known as George Grimwade Musto.

"You know how much I love you, and how I always treasure the time I have with you, and how you're my world? I got my last name changed."

The two embraced in a tearful hug with other family members standing by.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingoxfordgood news
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD NEWS
Young boy recites positive message on his way to school
Dog survives weeks trapped in rubble after Hurricane Dorian
Couple turns home into community pantry for flood victims
94-year-old man goes skydiving on birthday for late wife
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plane evacuated at Midway Airport for mechanical issue; no one injured
Man charged in fatal shooting of 5 at NW Side apartment building
Boy, 3, shot in head, critically injured in Back of the Yards
28 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Disney announcing which movies, shows you can watch on Disney Plus: LIVE
1 year anniversary of Jayme Closs kidnapping, parents' murder
Seniors feel 'trapped' after elevator outage in NW Indiana
Show More
Officer shoots woman inside her Texas home after welfare check
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Person with knife shot by Gary officer, police say
Young chef follows cooking dreams as he waits for new heart
Alabama police question man in 3-year-old girl's kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News