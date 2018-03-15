Fun, inexpensive toys for Easter baskets

CHICAGO (WLS) --If you're a parent or have little kids around, it's time to start thinking about those Easter baskets. The Toy Association is out with the best new toys this Spring and most of them are under ten bucks.
Toy Trend Specialist Adrienne Appell stopped by ABC7 to talk about toys that are learning tools and a good substitution to sugary candy in an Easter basket.
Chicks with Wigs (SpinMaster)
Age: 3+ years
Price: $3.99 each
Fizz 'N Surprise Dino and Mermaid (Moose)
Age: 5+
Price: around $5
Jurassic World Uno (Mattel)
Age: 6+
Price: $24.99
ALEX Toys Craft Color and Cuddle Washable Bunny
Age: 3+
Price: $14.99
Crayola Color Wonder Mess-Free Paintbrush Pens
Crayola Color Wonder Mess-Free Scented Stampers
Age: 3+
Price: $9.99
Official Passback Football (Passback Sports)
Age: Junior- 9-13 Official Size: 14+
Price: $29.95 to $34.95
For more information about these toys and age-appropriate play tips visit TheGeniusofPlay.org.