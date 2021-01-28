Morton Arboretum trolls set to be taken down after Sunday

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- It's the last chance to see the trolls at the Morton Arboretum.
Six of the large sculptures have been on display in Lisle since 2018.
The Daily Herald reports the trolls, including the very visible one from I-88, will begin being dismantled after Sunday.
Artist Thomas Dambo was inspired to create "Troll Hunt" by Scandinavian folklore and his love of the wilderness. It took him and a crew seven weeks to construct the trolls on the arboretum's grounds. Around 360 wooden pallets and 84,000 screws were used to create the trolls.
The trolls are believed to be the reason for record-setting attendance in recent years.
