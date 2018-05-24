Gift of Adoption: Connecting kids in need with permanent homes

Giving the gift of family. That is the focus of a local charity making Chicago proud.Gift of Adoption help break down financial barriers of adoption to give more children in need a permanent home.The Chicago-based national charity provides financial assistance to complete the adoptions of vulnerable children. The Estby family of Grant Park, Illinois is one such family.They recently turned to Gift of Adoption to fund the adoptions of two siblings, Samuel and Josiah, ages 4 and 2. They first adopted Samuel, who was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.Two years later, they opened their hearts again to adopt Samuel's biological sibling, Josiah. Josiah also faced medical issues. He was also diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.Though the financial means seemed out of reach, Cory and Christena Estby were eager to welcome their children home.To help make the adoptions possible, Gift of Adoption awarded the family generous grants to provide the financial support needed to complete the adoptions and give Samuel and Josiah a safe and nurturing home and remain together forever.Gift of Adoption awards grants of up to $7,500 to provide families - regardless of race, religion, age or marital status - the financial support needed to bring their children home. Since 1996, Gift of Adoption has awarded more than $7.1 million in grants to unite 2,446 children with permanent families.Gift of Adoption is hosting its seventh annual signature event, Gather for the Gift, on Thursday, June 14, 2018, from 6-9 p.m. at The Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago. The event will raise funds to help Gift of Adoption reach its goal of uniting 365 children with a permanent family this year.Ernie Johnson Jr., Emmy-award winning host of "Inside the NBA" on TNT and adoptive father, will join Gift of Adoption as the keynote speaker, along with a Chicago area family who adopted through the organization's efforts.Together they will raise awareness on the impact of adoption and make more adoptions possible for children in need.