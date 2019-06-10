building a better chicago

Gift of Adoption puts adoption in reach for children in need

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 is committed to showcasing the people, places and organizations that are Building a Better Chicago.

Jill and Issac Yundt stopped by ABC7 to share their incredible story of adoption.

The 4-year-old was born with spina bifda and his medical needs were too much for his birth mom to handle. That's when Jill stepped in and gave Isaac a forever family and home.

It was made possible by "Gift of Adoption," a Chicago charity that makes more adoptions possible for children in need by eliminating financial barriers that often stand in the way of families who want to adopt.

Sharon Komlofske, the major gifts officer with Gift of Adoption also stopped by ABC7 to share how the organization helps unite kids in need with families and hosts.

Today, there are more than 150 million orphans in the world with more than 400,000 children in the U.S. alone living without permanent families.

For many children, it's the high cost of adoption that stands in the way. In fact, adoption costs are on the rise, reaching an average of $35,000 in recent years.

Chicago-based national charity Gift of Adoption is making a difference, ensuring more children in need can be united with a forever family.

For more information visit www.giftofadoption.org.

The Gift of Adoption will host their 8th Annual Gather for the Gift gala Thursday at the Four Seasons at 6 p.m.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the event will go directly towards funding adoptions for children in need and will help us reach our goal of completing adoptions for 400 children this year.

Event: 8th Annual Gather for the Gift

Date: Thursday, June 13

Location: Four Seasons Hotel
120 E. Delaware Place
Chicago, IL 60611

To purchase tickets, visit www.giftofadoption.org/gatherforthegift.
