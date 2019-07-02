u.s. & world

South Carolina grandparents celebrate 60th wedding anniversary with special photo shoot

ALLENTOWN, N.J. -- A South Carolina couple celebrates their 60th wedding anniversary in style.

George Brown, 82 and his wife, Ginger, 78 of Spartanburg traveled to New Jersey in June to visit with family.

Their granddaughter, Abigail Lydick, happens to be a wedding photographer so she surprised them with a special photoshoot in honor of their marriage.



"Grandmom was more nervous than anyone," Lydick said. "She had never gotten any kind of professional hair and makeup done let alone fancy pictures, so we had to reassure her that she was going to rock this thing."

George Brown said he was blown away by the sight of his bride.

"There was one picture where they caught me holding my heart. It was the first time I saw her in the dress. I think I said, 'Be still my heart,'" he recalled. "She looked beautiful in it for sure."

During the shoot the couple shared their tips to a long-loving relationship.

"Learn how to forgive everything," Virginia said.

George's favorite tip is maintaining a good sense of humor.

"If I can only remember, our marriage will go another 10 years," he joked.

Together, George and Virginia have four children, 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinggrandparentsu.s. & worldphotographyphotosurprisewedding
U.S. & WORLD
Man killed by firework accident in front of small children
WATCH LIVE: What to know about today's total solar eclipse
One 'Game of Thrones' villain is back but in another form
Your ultimate July 4th guide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'The Bean,' Maggie Daley Park spray-painted by vandals; 7 in custody
Woman fatally struck by Metra train in Cary
Man killed by firework accident in front of small children
3 charged after stolen car crashes into bus shelter in Jeffrey Manor, killing man
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
Researchers announce breakthrough in HIV research
US, England to face off in World Cup semifinals Tuesday
Show More
Paying for college one cheesecake at a time
Police: Homeless man raped teen in tent behind church
Drivers can pay parking tickets by donating school supplies
See the best, worst places to celebrate 4th of July
Trader Joe's, Green Giant and Signature Farms vegetables recalled
More TOP STORIES News