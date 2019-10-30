Family & Parenting

Halloween trick-or-treating postponed in several suburbs

CHICAGO -- The threat of snow has already forced some communities to reschedule their Halloween trick-or-treating.

Vernon Hills

In north suburban Vernon Hills, officials said forecasters predict up to 3 inches of snow. Village officials are concerned about children's safety, especially when crossing the street in potentially hazardous traffic conditions. As a result, they have rescheduled their authorized trick-or-treating hours to Saturday, November 2, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
"While the Village of Vernon Hills does not regulate Halloween hours by ordinance, we wanted to provide a safe alternative for residents and members of the public," village officials said in a Facebook post. "We appreciate your patience and understanding with this change."

Sterling/ Rock Falls
Officials in far west Sterling and Rock Falls did the same. With snow and very cold temperatures in the forecast, the cities of Rock Falls and Sterling also postponed their trick-or-treating to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Beecher

The village of Beecher has postponed Halloween trick-or-treating to Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Lions Club also postponed the Weenie Roast to be held in Firemen's Park until Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Oakwood Hills
Oakwood Hills has postponed trick-or-treating to Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.

Winnetka
The village of Winnetka is rescheduling trick or treat hours to Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. due to weather and safety concerns.
