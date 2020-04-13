NJ mother dressed as Easter Bunny gets to see son during COVID-19 outbreak

WATERFORD WORKS, New Jersey -- A mother in New Jersey got the chance to see her young son for the first time in more than two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Corrections Officer Kendra Bogie gave 3-year-old Kendrick a big hug while dressed as the Easter Bunny in Waterford Works, New Jersey and handed him an Easter basket loaded with treats.
Kendra made sure to wear protective gear under the bunny costume to keep Kendrick safe.
Kendra's parents have been watching Kendrick as she faithfully performs her duty as a corrections officer.
