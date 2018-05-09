FAMILY & PARENTING

Honeycomb Project offers family volunteering opportunities for Mother's Day

Volunteering is a great way to honor mothers in need on Mother's Day. (WLS)

Chicago-based Honeycomb Project provides opportunities for families to volunteer together.

Kristina Lowenstein, the nonprofit's co-founder, visited ABC7 to talk about how the organization has helped more than a million Chicago families since 2011.

Also, she said that volunteering is a great way to honor mothers in need on Mother's Day.

Examples include making cookies for women getting medical treatment, flowers for women in senior living homes and beauty bags for homeless woman.

For more information, visit: http://thehoneycombproject.org/
