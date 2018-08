If you're the parent of a young Disney fan who has trouble going to bed, we have good news for you. For a limited time, you can call the Disney Store's ''Sleep Shop Hotline'' for a special message from Mickey Mouse and his friends.The hotline, which will run through the end of August, has messages from five iconic Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy.Among the messages is a story from Goofy about his day and a question from Minnie Mouse about whether your child brushed their teeth, according to ABC News The hotline is toll-free but standard charges apply for cell phones. The hotline is limited to one message per call.