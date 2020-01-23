Windy City LIVE

How to get more 'me time' as a parent

Are you a parent craving more "me time?" Don't worry!

Rachel Bertsche, author of "The Kids Are in Bed: Finding Time for Yourself in the Chaos of Parenting," has real-life tips on how to get your life back after kids.

According to a recent survey conducted for the book, 71% of parents felt that their "open time" didn't feel free at all because of "mental load."

Bertsche shares why parents feel "decision fatigue" after a full day of work and parenting responsibilities.

Head to Amazon to pick up a copy of the book.
