Family & Parenting

Huggies displays dads on diaper boxes for first time

In a momentous occasion, Huggies is featuring dads on its diaper packaging for the first time ever.

The company came up with seven box designs, and three of the Special Delivery diaper boxes feature men front and center with babies.

The new premium diaper line touts plant-based ingredients.

They come in black boxes and started hitting shelves this month.

The company says dads have an important role in the family, and they want to make sure dads are equally celebrated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbabiesfamily
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Chance the Snapper' finally caught, trapper throwing out first pitch at Cubs game
R. Kelly held without bond on federal sex crime charges
Cars broken into near Garth Brooks concert on North Side
Moon Landing 50: Guide to Apollo 11 anniversary celebrations in Chicago
Austrian official OKs Chicago extradition for Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash
Rev. Jackson asks President Trump to pardon Rod Blagojevich
2 teens killed in Dyer, Indiana house fire ID'd
Show More
Mich. toddler with autism missing on family camping trip autism found alive
Police: Teen killed by Instagram friend who posted photos of corpse
Deadline approaches in custody battle for missing mom's 5 kids
Emmy nominations: 'Game of Thrones' leads way with 32 nods
NYPD officer won't face federal charges in Eric Garner death
More TOP STORIES News