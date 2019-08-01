Juicebox Series: New Fall, Winter lineup of performers, events announced for families in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer isn't over, but the city of Chicago is already preparing for family fun in the Fall and Winter!
The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced their Fall and Winter lineup of Juicebox series Thursday.
The series will take place every first and third Friday at the Chicago Cultural Center starting September 6 through December.
The series will continue every first and third Saturday of the month at the Garfield Park Conservatory where performances will run January through May 2020.
Admission is free. All performances take place between 11-11:45 a.m.
Although the series is geared for the "little ones", the whole family is able to attend.
For more information on the performers or event schedule check out the website.
