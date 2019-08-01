Family & Parenting

Juicebox Series: New Fall, Winter lineup of performers, events announced for families in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer isn't over, but the city of Chicago is already preparing for family fun in the Fall and Winter!

The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced their Fall and Winter lineup of Juicebox series Thursday.

The series will take place every first and third Friday at the Chicago Cultural Center starting September 6 through December.

The series will continue every first and third Saturday of the month at the Garfield Park Conservatory where performances will run January through May 2020.

Admission is free. All performances take place between 11-11:45 a.m.

Although the series is geared for the "little ones", the whole family is able to attend.

For more information on the performers or event schedule check out the website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchicagogarfield parkloopeducationentertainmentarts & cultureevents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lollapalooza opens Thursday in Grant Park
SUV crashes into Panda Express near Midway
Man wanted for violent Lincoln Park carjacking
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Thursday
Thursday final day to pay Cook County property taxes
Dillinger kin claims notorious outlaw may not have been killed in Chicago
526 teeth removed from 7-year-old boy's jaw
Show More
Founder of Englewood mom peacekeeping group opens pizzeria in Beverly
2 officers injured in South Side rollover crash
Crime at 4-year-low so far in 2019, CPD says
Chicago mom has opened her home to thousands of teens in Roseland
Man who recently lost stepson to gun violence killed in Maywood double shooting
More TOP STORIES News