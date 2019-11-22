adoption

4 local families make adoptions official ahead of National Adoption Day

COOK COUNTY (WLS) -- It's an unforgettable day for several local families as they make their adoptions official in Chicago.

In recognition of National Adoption Day Saturday, the Circuit Court of Cook County hosted an event Friday to honor it.

Emotions were high as four families finalized their long-awaited adoptions.

The event at the Daley Center is meant to raise awareness about foster children who are still waiting for their forever homes.

One Tinley Park family said they waited seven years to adopt their grandchild Malori.

Da-Mon Wardlow is now also officially a dad after his 5-year-old son Gabriel came into his life four years ago.

Since the inception of National Adoption Day, more than 54,000 children have been moved from foster care to forever families.

This year alone, 810 adoptions have been filed in Cook County.

National Adoption Day is observed annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
