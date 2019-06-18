Chicago family competes on 'Family Food Fight'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lenzi family from Chicago is competing on a new show that's about to debut on ABC.
"Family Food Fight" takes home-style cooking to a new level as eight families face off with their most prized family recipes.
EJ, Toni and their daughter Gabbie will work as a team to try to win the $100,000 prize.
Family Food Fight premieres Thursday night at 8 p.m.
Two other families from Chicago are competing as well. ABC7 Chicago will be talking to them next week, so stay tuned!
