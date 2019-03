Mad Science Chicago features educational & entertaining science projects

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mad Science offers unique, hands-on experiences for children that are educational and entertaining.Mad scientist Rachel Silvert joined ABC7 with fun ways to keep your kids busy this Spring Break.Spring Break CampDate: 4/15 - 4/19Hours: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PMAddress: 1053 N. California Ave, ChicagoAdmission/ Ticket Prices: $85 / dayOpen to Children K through 6th gradeFor more information visit https://chicago.madscience.org