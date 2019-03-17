Family & Parenting

Mad Science Chicago features educational & entertaining science projects

Mad Science offers unique, hands-on experiences for children that are educational and entertaining.

Mad scientist Rachel Silvert joined ABC7 with fun ways to keep your kids busy this Spring Break.

Event Details
Spring Break Camp
Date: 4/15 - 4/19
Hours: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Address: 1053 N. California Ave, Chicago
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $85 / day
Open to Children K through 6th grade

For more information visit https://chicago.madscience.org
