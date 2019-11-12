Marine surprises family at Schaumburg school Veterans Day concert

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Brandon Williamson, a U.S. Marine based in California, flew home to surprise his younger siblings during a Veterans Day concert Monday night.Unfortunately, Williamson's flight got delayed, so he surprised them during their concert using a video call. Then he finally arrived at Jane Adams Junior High School in Schaumburg after the show."It's so nice to be back and to see everybody. I love my family," he said.Williams said he wasn't supposed to be home until Christmas. Then he found out about the Veterans Day concert, and booked a flight home. The surprise was planned without anyone, not even his own family, knowing.