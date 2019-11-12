SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Brandon Williamson, a U.S. Marine based in California, flew home to surprise his younger siblings during a Veterans Day concert Monday night.
Unfortunately, Williamson's flight got delayed, so he surprised them during their concert using a video call. Then he finally arrived at Jane Adams Junior High School in Schaumburg after the show.
"It's so nice to be back and to see everybody. I love my family," he said.
Williams said he wasn't supposed to be home until Christmas. Then he found out about the Veterans Day concert, and booked a flight home. The surprise was planned without anyone, not even his own family, knowing.
Marine surprises family at Schaumburg school Veterans Day concert
CHICAGO PROUD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News