CHICAGO (WLS) --Navy Pier kicked off "Pier Pride" on Monday, a week full of family-friendly fun, honoring the LGBTQ community.
Erika Taylor, Navy Pier's Director of Production and Operations, joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about the concerts, movies and activities planned, as well as the grand celebration on June 23.
To find out more, visit navypier.org.
SCHEDULE
Monday, June 18
Water Flicks: The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park
7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, June 21
Live on the Lake!: Tina Go-Go
Miller Lite Beer Garden
6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
Live on the Lake!: Little Queens
Miller Lite Beer Garden
6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.