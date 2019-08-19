Family & Parenting

German study finds parents happier than childless adults - after kids move out

By CNN
HEIDELBERG, Germany -- A team of researchers led by Christoph Becker at Heidelberg University in Germany found that parents tend to be happier than non-parents in old age, but this only holds if their kids have moved out.

Previous research has suggested that parenthood, social networks and marital status affect the well-being and mental health of older people, and this latest study looks at the effects of family status.

Scientists asked 55,000 people age 50 and over from 16 European countries about their mental well-being, and results suggest "the positive aspects of parenthood dominate when getting older."

One of the biggest factors is that children become a form of social support, and the researchers point out that social support networks are associated with greater happiness and less loneliness and can act as a buffer against stressful events.

"The results suggest that the finding of a negative link between children and well-being and mental health may not generalize to older people whose children have often left home already," the study says.

"As stress associated with balancing the competing demands of childcare, work and personal life decreases, once people get older and their children leave (home), the importance of children as caregivers and social contacts might prevail."

However, children who still live at home are shown to have a negative effect on well-being.

Previous research on the subject has been mixed.

A report by Princeton University and Stony Brook University published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found "very little difference" between the life satisfaction of parents and people without children, once other factors -- such as income, education, religion and health -- were factored out, said Arthur Stone, one of the study's co-authors.

Another study, by the Open University in England, found childless couples were happier with their relationships and their partners than parents were, and were doing more work on their relationships than parenting couples.

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingchildrenpsychologysocietyresearchscience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Ind. girl back home after being found in Ark.; Suspect in custody
27 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
3 mass shootings averted in separate incidents around the country, authorities say
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is married!
Off-duty Cook Co. officer killed in crash while assisting motorist in Morris
U of C student escapes attempted sexual assault on campus
Lawsuit filed against administrator who used marker on boy's head
Show More
Bears, Browns attracting most Super Bowl bets
NYPD commissioner fires officer in Eric Garner's death
Senator condemns mock assassination of Trump at fundraiser
Downers Grove boy, 3, to be featured in Times Square campaign
This app designs unbreakable 3D printed glasses for kids
More TOP STORIES News