New Year's babies born at Chicago area hospitals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hospitals across the Chicago area welcomed the very first babies of 2020 on New Year's Day.One of the first babies born in 2020 was Phillip Benjamin Brown, who was born at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center to mother Stephanie Travis and father Benjamin Brown of Chicago. Phillip was born at 12:58 a.m. and weights 6 pounds and 14 ounces, 19/5 inches and is the couple's first child.At Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, Adaiya Denise Epps was born to mother Diedra and father Anthony Epps of Chicago at 4:47 a.m. Adaiya is seven pounds, 11 ounces and 20.5 inches and is the couple's first child.