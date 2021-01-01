baby

New Year's babies born at Chicago-area hospitals

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Maverick

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hospitals across the Chicago area welcomed the very first babies of 2021 on New Year's Day.

One of the very first babies of the new year was Maverick, born to Crete residents Kratia and Marlon Franco at 12:01 a.m. Friday at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Maverick weighs 7 pounds, 6 ounces and is 20 inches in length. He's now one of seven siblings.

Maverick



Baby Boy Canniff, whose name has not yet been decided, was born at 12:05 a.m. at Advocate Condell Medical Center to Bridget and John Canniff. They're "excited to be starting the New Year off with a bundle of joy!" He weighs 6 pounds, 11 ounces and is 18 inches long. He has two siblings in Grayslake.

Baby Boy Canniff



Madelyn Jessica was born at 12:41 a.m. at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital to Michael and Nicole Woltcheck of Chicago. She weighs 7 pounds, 9 ounces and is 19.5 inches long.

RELATED: Take a look at the New Year's babies of 2020

Madelyn Jessica



Baby Girl Gonzalez was born at 1:04 a.m. to Angelica Gonzalez and Andrew Spence at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. She weighs 3 pounds, 3 ounces and is from Mundelein.

Baby Girl Gonzalez



Javien was born at 1:08 a.m. to Joseline Cuevas and Jean Rivera at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. He is 6 pounds, 11 ounces and has three siblings in Chicago.

Baby Javien

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchicagolakeviewcretegrayslakemundeleinbabynew year's day
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BABY
Fertility clinic seeing spike in women wanting to freeze their eggs
Mother arrested in murder of newborn twins, 17 years later
Woman gives birth to baby from oldest frozen embryo
Boy who had spine fixed while in the womb turns 1
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow, ice, rain storm bringing messy start to 2021
New laws 2021: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
Chicago shootings, murders up 50% in 2020
Nearly 500K IL marijuana arrest records expunged
Is Brexit good or bad? UK enters 'new chapter' outside EU
Pharmacist accused of deliberately spoiling vaccine
Trump extends visa ban; court clears immigrant health insurance rule
Show More
South Elgin pub hosts indoor NYE party, defying state rules
Kirk Cameron hosts another maskless gathering in California
Millennials share long-haul COVID symptoms
Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady announces resignation
Powerball crowns 2021's 1st millionaire during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
More TOP STORIES News