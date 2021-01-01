New Year's babies born at Chicago-area hospitals

One of the very first babies of the new year was Maverick, born to Crete residents Kratia and Marlon Franco at 12:01 a.m. Friday at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Maverick weighs 7 pounds, 6 ounces and is 20 inches in length. He's now one of seven siblings.
Baby Boy Canniff, whose name has not yet been decided, was born at 12:05 a.m. at Advocate Condell Medical Center to Bridget and John Canniff. They're "excited to be starting the New Year off with a bundle of joy!" He weighs 6 pounds, 11 ounces and is 18 inches long. He has two siblings in Grayslake.
Madelyn Jessica was born at 12:41 a.m. at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital to Michael and Nicole Woltcheck of Chicago. She weighs 7 pounds, 9 ounces and is 19.5 inches long.
RELATED: Take a look at the New Year's babies of 2020
Baby Girl Gonzalez was born at 1:04 a.m. to Angelica Gonzalez and Andrew Spence at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. She weighs 3 pounds, 3 ounces and is from Mundelein.
Javien was born at 1:08 a.m. to Joseline Cuevas and Jean Rivera at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. He is 6 pounds, 11 ounces and has three siblings in Chicago.