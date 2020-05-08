baby

Little Magnolia makes history as 1st adopted child chosen as next Gerber Baby

By and Norma Yuriar
ROSS, California -- Of all the babies picked by Gerber over the years, this little girl just made history.

Magnolia Earl is first adopted baby chosen as the next Gerber Baby.

"Magnolia's joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze captured our attention right away," said Gerber officials. "Her sunny personality shone right through and melted the judges' hearts, and we're sure it will melt yours too!"

Gerber says Magnolia beat out 327,000 other entries in the 2020 Gerber Spokesbaby campaign.

As you can probably tell from her adorable face, Magnolia is happy and easy-going. Magnolia's mother, Courtney Earl, says she brings joy to everyone she meets.

Magnolia was adopted into her family a year ago.

"On May 9, 2019, we received a call from the adoption agency that there was an expectant mom that was in labor and wanted to talk to us. We pulled off the highway, got a chance to connect with her amazing birth parents. And a few hours later, this sweet baby girl was born," said Courtney.

"Adoption is incredibly special to our family's story. Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia's story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made," she said.

As the face of Gerber for 2020, Magnolia and her family will get $25,000, plus $1,000 in Gerber clothing and has the chance to star in a future ad.
