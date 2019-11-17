Newsviews: Adoption Awareness Month

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5703302" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Last year, more than 1800 Illinois children were adopted into permanent, loving homes, according to the Department of Children and Family Services.

Last year, more than 1800 Illinois children were adopted into permanent, loving homes, according to the Department of Children and Family Services.Unfortunately, many more are still waiting. Their futures, uncertain.November is Adoption Awareness month in Illinois. Saturday, November 23 is National Adoption Day which is aimed at raising awareness of the 125,000 children in foster care across the country.Our guests this week are Joyce Moffitt, Safe Families Chicago Chapter Director. Moffitt also does training for Department of Children and Families services preparing foster parents and those adopting a foster child.Our other guest is Joanne Bratta, Executive Director of St. Mary's Services which facilitates private adoptions.