newsviews

Newsviews: Adoption Awareness Month

By Kay Cesinger
Last year, more than 1800 Illinois children were adopted into permanent, loving homes, according to the Department of Children and Family Services.

Unfortunately, many more are still waiting. Their futures, uncertain.

November is Adoption Awareness month in Illinois. Saturday, November 23 is National Adoption Day which is aimed at raising awareness of the 125,000 children in foster care across the country.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
EMBED More News Videos

Last year, more than 1800 Illinois children were adopted into permanent, loving homes, according to the Department of Children and Family Services.



Our guests this week are Joyce Moffitt, Safe Families Chicago Chapter Director. Moffitt also does training for Department of Children and Families services preparing foster parents and those adopting a foster child.

Our other guest is Joanne Bratta, Executive Director of St. Mary's Services which facilitates private adoptions.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
EMBED More News Videos

November is Adoption Awareness Month. Part 2.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnewsviews
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: What to expect from legalized marijuana
Newsviews: National Able Network
Newsviews: Recreational Marijuana
Newsviews: Bullying
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested after police chase involving SUV tied to Little Village nurse's murder
2 wanted for smash and grab robbery at Subway in Palos Park
Baby born without skin goes home after 11 months in hospital
Trump grants controversial pardon to 2 military members
Car fatally strikes bicyclist on South Side: police
7 workers fired after brawl at Wisconsin Popeyes caught on camera
Operation North Pole brings High Tea with Mrs. Claus
Show More
How to watch Kanye West at Lakewood Church
Chicago Bulls host early Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of families
USPS kicks off annual Santa Claus letter campaign
Randolph Street Market features unique holiday gifts
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, possible wintry mix late Sunday
More TOP STORIES News