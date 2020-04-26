Newsviews: Helping your kids cope with the COVID-19 pandemic

Families are trying to settle into a new reality caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But how do parents juggle the needs of their children while dealing with their own concerns about their finances, the future and when things might get better?
Here to tackle these issues is Dr. Colleen Cicchetti, a child psychologist and the executive director of the Center for Childhood Resilience at Lurie Children's Hospital.
For more information, visit childhoodresilience.org/resources-1.