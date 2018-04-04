FAMILY & PARENTING

Officer forced to surrender K-9 after transfer, despite family protests

EMBED </>More Videos

SEPTA police K-9 reassigned: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 3, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA --
The news hit hard at the home of K-9 Officer Richard Galanti.

His wife, Nicole, showed us pictures of him with his SEPTA K-9 Abal, a 7-year-old German Shepherd-Akita mix.

She said through the years, her husband and Abal have received all sorts of awards and recognition from SEPTA and other law enforcement agencies. He has also been a member of the family.

"The only family the dog has ever known is ours," she said. "He comes home every night and he hangs out with us; during the day, when he's not working, we play with him in the yard."

But after five years of working together, SEPTA's Transit Police Chief Tom Nestel announced just last week that Officer Galanti was going to be transferred out of the K-9 division and reassigned to foot patrol.

"They did not give him a reason," said Nicole. "When he asked they did not give him a reason."

Further, SEPTA said Abal was going to be placed in a kennel and reassigned to another officer yet to be hired.

The news has left the family in shock and they said they are convinced that Abal is going through some serious separation issues.

"He doesn't understand," Nicole said. "He understands that he's being taken; he thinks maybe, I don't know, that he did something wrong."

After losing her 14-year-old son Ben, who was hit by a car in 2014 while riding his bike, Nicole has offered to use money from his life insurance to buy SEPTA a new dog.

She says she called the chief, but he declined.

In a statement, Chief Nestel said, "..While this was a difficult decision, it is the right one for a new and eager handler, our riders, but most importantly for Abal."

Meantime, Nicole Galanti organized an online petition which has garnered several thousand supporters.

"Abal is especially special to us because he was here when my son was alive," she said. "He knew Benjamin. He hung out with Ben and laid across his lap while he played video games."

SEPTA has declined to say why Officer Galanti has been reassigned.

Abal remains in a kennel as he awaits to be reassigned to a new officer.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyphilly newsdogk-9SEPTApetpetsanimal newsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Chicago Baby Show coming to Navy Pier this weekend
Goldman Sachs will pay for mothers to ship breast milk home
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News