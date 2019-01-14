WINDY CITY LIVE

Pillow Talk: A hidden secret

EMBED </>More Videos

Pillow Talk: A hidden secret

This segment is sponsored by Ashley HomeStore.

Denisha from Chicago wrote: "A very close friend of mine went on a girls trip to Paris and came home pregnant after hooking up with a man she met at a local bar. She's currently 8-months and plans on passing off the baby as her husband's. I told her that what she's doing is immoral and that she needs to be honest with her husband. Because of this we aren't really friends anymore. Her husband is so excited and so is his family because it's his first child (so he thinks). I want to tell him he's not the father, but I'm not sure how to go about it."

Val, Ryan and radio personality Roe Conn shared some advice.

You could win a $100 gift card to Ashley HomeStore if we use your question on the air.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyWindy City LIVEmarriagePillow Talkpregnancy
WINDY CITY LIVE
'First Look for Charity' 2019 Tasting Event
2 Minute Warning: Haley Reinhart
Next on Windy City LIVE
Chicago Travel & Adventure Show 2019
More Windy City LIVE
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mom falls in love with sperm donor 12 years after giving birth to his child
Pillow Talk: The in-laws dilemma
New York now requires changing tables in public men's restrooms
New Year's babies born at Chicago area hospitals
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Gunman convicted in Hadiya Pendleton death sentenced to 84 years in prison
Charging documents reveal horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
JB Pritzker sworn in as governor of Illinois
Man, 22, fatally shot in Roselle
Federal employees feel effects of working without pay
Alleged victim accuses R. Kelly of trying to silence her
PERFECT 10: UCLA gymnast thrills crowd with flawless routine
$1,500 studio is rented to 2 cats, not people
Show More
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
3 charged in robbery of DePaul student on West Side
Mexican police find smuggling tunnel crossing border into Ariz.
Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in New Jersey
Polish mayor dies after being stabbed in heart on stage
More News