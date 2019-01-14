Pillow Talk: A hidden secret

This segment is sponsored by Ashley HomeStore.
Denisha from Chicago wrote: "A very close friend of mine went on a girls trip to Paris and came home pregnant after hooking up with a man she met at a local bar. She's currently 8-months and plans on passing off the baby as her husband's. I told her that what she's doing is immoral and that she needs to be honest with her husband. Because of this we aren't really friends anymore. Her husband is so excited and so is his family because it's his first child (so he thinks). I want to tell him he's not the father, but I'm not sure how to go about it."
Val, Ryan and radio personality Roe Conn shared some advice.
