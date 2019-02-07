WINDY CITY LIVE

Pillow Talk: Bossy sister and secret kids

Val and Ryan answer Pillow Talk questions with our special guests.

This segment is sponsored by Ashley HomeStore.

Ryan, Val and radio hosts, Justin Roman and Brooke Taylor are sharing advice.
Pillow Talk: Sister Makes Vacation a Living Hell
Kim from Chicago wrote in to say: "Every February, I leave for Miami to spend some time on the beach to rejuvenate and relax. I stay for one week without any agenda. Last year my older sister invited herself. It was a disaster because she's really bossy... She also rented a car which I never do... and she expected me to share the bill. Now I'm planning my trip for March and she wants to come again. How do I tell her I don't want to go with her or anyone? I simply don't want any company! It's my sister and I don't want tension in the family! Mom says don't tell her I'm going. HELP!"

Pillow Talk: Secret Kids

Nicole from Bloomingdale wrote in to say: "I've been seeing this guy for a year. We go out a couple nights each week. I'm so attracted to him and I love him, but haven't said it yet because I'm hiding a big secret. I'm a single mom of four kids. He knows I have one, but not four. When we first met I thought the relationship would be three months tops having fun with someone who doesn't know me as mom. I'm 25 and was recently divorced so I felt like I needed someone to see me for me. It took me six months to tell him I was a mom. I feel horrible for hiding this. I love my kids so much and I want to tell him, but have I waited too long? If not how do I bring it up? I'm scared that will be the end of us."

Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us. You could win a $100 gift card to Ashley HomeStore if we use your question on the air.
