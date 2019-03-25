Windy City LIVE

Pillow Talk: Her best friend's man

EMBED <>More Videos

Pillow Talk: Her best friend's man

This segment is sponsored by Ashley HomeStore.

Stephanie in Chicago wrote: "Lately, every time I go around my best friend and her husband, as soon as she leaves the room, he tries to hit on me. I have been friends with her for 20 years and I would tell her, but I really don't want to hurt her feelings. What should I do?"

Val, Ryan and stylist Lawrence Zarian weighed in.

Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us. You could win a $100 gift card to Ashley HomeStore if we use your question on the air.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
family & parentingdatingpillow talkwindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
2019 spring fashion for the curvy girl with lifestyle expert Lawrence Zarian
Next on Windy City LIVE
How YOU could be the Next 'Peapod's Next Best!'
2 Minute Warning: Bradford Anderson and Steve Burton
TOP STORIES
2 charged in fatal shooting of CPD officer
Sex offender charged in Bloomingdale kidnapping, sex assault
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
WATCH: Newly-released video shows Wallenda family accident in 2017
Ind. man charged with stealing rare comic books from C2E2 vendors
Bears to open season playing Packers on Sept. 5
More seniors seek medical marijuana for age-related aches and pains
Show More
14 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
Gary woman, teen found fatally shot in home identified
Gov. Pritzker, ISP raise awareness of Scott's Law
Mother killed, 1-year-old son wounded in West Pullman shooting
More TOP STORIES News