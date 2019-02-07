WINDY CITY LIVE

Pillow Talk: Married, but won't file for divorce

Val and Ryan answer Pillow Talk questions with a special guest.

This segment is sponsored by Ashley HomeStore.

Ryan, Val, author and movie producer DeVon Franklin are sharing advice on Pillow Talk.

Ann from Chicago wrote in to say: "My long-time boyfriend, who has been legally separated from his wife, refuses to take the next steps to get divorced. There are always excuses when someone (not always me) asks him why he isn't moving forward with it. Am I just being naive and wasting time with someone who has no intention of moving into a future life with me?"

Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us. You could win a $100 gift card to Ashley HomeStore if we use your question on the air.

For more information about DeVon Franklin's new book, "The Truth About Men," visit https://devonfranklin.com/the-truth-about-men.
