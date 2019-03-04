This segment is sponsored by Ashley HomeStore.
Anonymous in Richton Park wrote: "My husband and I have been married for over 30 years and have a loving relationship. However, for the last 10 years we have not been intimate. On several occasions I have discussed this with him, but he says nothing. I love my husband and I know that he loves me... I know he isn't having any affairs because he stays home and doesn't go anywhere unless we're together... I enjoyed that part of our relationship in the past and would like to be able to resume having more intimacy in the future. We are seniors, but he has never indicated that there is anything physically wrong. Can you please give me some advice on what to do?"
Val, Ryan and WGN-AM's Roe Conn weighed in.
Pillow Talk: Missing intimacy
