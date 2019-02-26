Pillow Talk: The DNA Test

This segment is sponsored by Ashley HomeStore.
Ann in Richton Park wrote in to say: "My 18-year-old son wants to do a DNA test with Ancestry.com. The issue is my husband never knew his father. His mother was in a relationship with him while he was on base in her home town and he was a married man. Should I mention to my mother-in-law that a can of worms may be opened and prepare her for what we may find out as it pertains to my husband's father and extended family? I don't want my son dating a potential family member."
Val, ABC 7 anchor Terrell Brown and NPR radio host Peter Sagal weigh in.
familyWindy City LIVEPillow TalkDNAtests
