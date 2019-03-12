This segment is sponsored by Ashley HomeStore.
Denise in Gary, Indiana, wrote: "I'm in a relationship with two guys and I think they are falling in love with me. I think I am falling for them too. I have no kids, so my days are free... and I can pick and choose who I want to be with each day. However, one guy thinks I work nights and the other guy thinks I work days. Lately both guys have been thinking I'm cheating because things are getting heated. How do I choose which one to be with and which one to let go?"
Val, Ryan and comedian Felonius Munk.
Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us. You could win a $100 gift card to Ashley HomeStore if we use your question on the air.
Pillow Talk: Two guys and a girl
WINDY CITY LIVE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News