FAMILY & PARENTING

'Something in the water': Police department welcomes eight babies within months

EMBED </>More Videos

This group photo with the Erlanger Police Department is so cute it should be illegal. (Pamela Rader)

ERLANGER, Ky. --
Oh baby, this police department has a lot to celebrate. The folks in blue in Erlanger, Kentucky, welcomed eight babies within 11 months, as shown in a sweet photo posted to their Facebook page.

In the post, the department said it had one-upped the Glenpool Fire Department in Oklahoma, which posted a photo in May of its seven new babies that had been born within 15 months.

"Hey Glenpool Fire Department. I guess there's something in the water here in Erlanger KY too!" the department posted, adding as one of the hashtags, "#wegotubeat."

The babies in blue, four boys and four girls, were born to eight different members of the department, seven dads and one mom.

Those police and fire departments aren't the only ones with "something in the water." A hospital in Phoenix with 16 pregnant nurses is preparing for a baby boom later this year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybabypoliceparentingu.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Parents charged for leaving child home alone to attend rock concert
Back-to-school pampering for mom
Chicago Baby Show coming to Navy Pier this weekend
Goldman Sachs will pay for mothers to ship breast milk home
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
2 armed robbery suspects in custody after chase on I-290, CTA tracks
All Carson Pirie Scott stores closing Wednesday
Club bouncer critically wounded in NW Side shooting
Good Samaritans recognized for rescue of Libertyville woman after crash
Woman fatally shot after traffic dispute in South Shore, police say
Teen found alive in basement 1 year after seeing his dad killed
Homeless man suing couple over $400K GoFundMe campaign
Hundreds of decomposing sea turtles were found off the Mexican coast
Show More
Mom, daycare disagree over source of toddler's bite marks
McCain funeral: Senator to lie in state Wednesday
Mark Hamill responds to bullied boy who said fighting isn't 'the Jedi way'
2 Amtrak trains stuck in Wisconsin for hours due to floodwater
Several CPS employee background checks not complete days ahead of school start
More News