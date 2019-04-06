Family & Parenting

Pregnant woman cited for disorderly conduct after toddler son relieves himself in public

A pregnant mother in Georgia is facing disorderly conduct charges for allowing her three-year-old son to relieve himself in public.

It happened in a gas station parking lot, WPVI reported.

Brooke Johns' toddler son alerted his mother he needed to use the restroom immediately.

The two barely made it to the parking lot before Brooke realized he wasn't going to make it inside.

Brooke was unable to carry him due to being pregnant and just weeks away from giving birth.

So, she did what she thought was the next best thing, and covered her son as he urinated in the parking lot.

The incident was noticed by a Richmond County deputy, and she got cited with disorderly conduct.

The incident has sparked a lot of backlash on social media from parents.

Johns has a court date, days before she is due.
