Premature babies celebrate first Halloween in style at Advocate Children's Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Precious preemies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Advocate Children's Hospital are having the cutest costume contest.
The hospital said they hope the annual contest can offer some normalcy to the parents of premature babies.
The babies range in age from one day to 6-months-old. They're celebrating their first Halloween as lions and princesses and bears, oh my!
You can vote for your favorite pint-sized patient on Advocate Children's Hospital's Facebook page.
The winner and two runner-ups will take home prizes, but the hospital said they are all winners.
