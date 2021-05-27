Family & Parenting

Refugee family from Congo reunites in Chicago after 5 years apart

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family reunited at O'Hare Airport Wednesday afternoon after a five-year struggle.

The family had planned to move to America in 2016, seeking refuge from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but politics and red tape kept the family divided until now.

"We are here together today. So, I am so happy. Very, very happy," Mapenzi Mweniake said.

"I'm very happy because I meet my wife, our son. So we have to start a new life," Mwenebatu Mwenemkamba said.

Five years ago, the family was forced to separate. While Mweniake and her son were allowed into the U.S., her husband was not, so he stayed behind in a refugee camp in Tanzania.

"In Africa, that refugee camp, we didn't have that much stuff, like food, shelter, medicine," said Mussa Mrisho, their son.

"It was a very, very difficult life," Mweniake said.

Their lives improved in the U.S., thanks to the organization RefugeeOne. But it's unclear why it has taken years for her husband to join them.

"Sometimes the wait is up to 20 years, like in this situation, for a family who fled their country because of persecution or terror or war to finally get to come to the United States for a safe life here," said Sara Spoonheim Amit, RefugeeOne. "It's a big unknown, but it's a great celebration when it happens."

RefugeeOne has partnered with a Western Springs church that will help the family move forward.

"We are a church community and we believe it's our mission to welcome strangers," said Clare Kralovec, First Congregational Church of Western Springs. "They have a dinner waiting at home, they have food in the cupboard, they have sheets on their beds and you know, everything they could think of that they would need for a while."

As their life together begins in the United States, they are really looking forward to it.

"It's a better life, and better chances. We have better decisions," Mrisho said.

"I will start a new life, and I will try to do the best in order to begin a new life and maybe it's going to be a good one," Mwenemkamba said.

In their Rogers Park apartment, they're making a new home and new opportunities - together.
