Safe swimming tips for kids and parents

By Rachel Davis
Whether it's in the lake or in a pool, it's crucial for children to learn how to stay safe while swimming.

Goldfish Swim School joined ABC7 to share some important water safety tips before the end of summer.

Safe Swimming Tips

1. Sign your children up for swimming lessons. Swimming lessons are the number one thing you can do to prepare your children for the potential dangers of water.

2. Use a Water Watcher Card. A water watcher card is designated to an adult who is not distracted by a phone, drink, etc., tand is paying close attention to kids who are swimming.

3. Buy your children a USCG approved life jacket. It's a mistake to think floaties and pool toys are life-saving devices.

4. Most drownings happen during non-swimming times, so make sure there are appropriate barriers around pools and doors are locked so children cannot get in the water when it's not a designated swim time.

To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, visit goldfishswimschool.com.
