FAMILY & PARENTING

Search for girl's lost stuffed giraffe at Boston airport goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

The call for help has received over 20,000 retweets. (WCVB)

A mother's tweet asking for help finding her daughter's lost pink stuffed giraffe named Hornzy Twigs has gone viral.

Erica Fletcher said the giraffe was lost in Terminal B of Boston's Logan Airport on the morning of Saturday, July 7.


The call for help has received over 20,000 retweets. Several people responded on Twitter saying they were looking in the terminal, but Hornzy Twigs has not been found.

Fletcher said on Twitter that she is grateful for the outpouring of support and offers to send postcards and new stuffed animals. She asked people to "take that amazing energy and put it into something for kids in your community."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familytoysairport newstwittersocial media
FAMILY & PARENTING
Goldman Sachs will pay for mothers to ship breast milk home
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids this week
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News