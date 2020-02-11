Family & Parenting

Seniors surprised with Valentine's Day gift baskets

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Synergy HomeCare is surprising its seniors with Valentine's Day gift baskets this year as a part of its 'Be My Valentine' Senior Cheer Patrol.

The baskets are full of Valentine chocolates, socks, body scrubs and fruit.

"It's a lovely surprise, I didn't know they were going to bring a basket of goodies and gorgeous flowers," senior Charlotte Nelson said. "It's unnecessary, unexpected but much appreciated."

Synergy is hoping to surprise as many of its seniors as it can before Valentine's Day Friday, Feb. 14.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchicagoloopspotoncommunity journalistvalentine's dayelderlyseniorssenior citizens
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett indicted again in connection with alleged Chicago attack: officials
Chicago weather: Several inches of snow, bitter cold on the way
South Loop dry cleaners destroyed by fire
No bond for man charged after 2 fatally shot in Chinatown robbery attempt
Man dies after Plainfield dog attack
Chicago residents say mail delivery problems can cost money, time, even jobs
VIDEO: Puppy stolen from Joliet pet store
Show More
Student creates 'I VOTED POWER' dress out of election wristbands
Student's father charged in alleged sex cult at NY college
Cannabis degree: 2 universities offering weed-related programs
Wedding photos, text messages serve as new clues for missing Idaho siblings
Contractor fired after shackling child despite DCFS ban on restraints
More TOP STORIES News