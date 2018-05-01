FAMILY & PARENTING

Siblings reunite for the first time since surviving the car crash that killed their parents

EMBED </>More Videos

The children are recovering at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

After surviving the crash that killed their parents and newborn sister, siblings Zachary and Angie were finally able to see each other for the first time.

On April 7, 2018, the Clemens family, parents Jim and Karisa and their five children, were involved in a fatal car crash while returning home from a family outing in Texas. Jim, Karisa and their newborn baby Julieanna were killed. They were survived by Angela, 8, Zachary, 5, Wyatt, 4, and Nicholas, 2.

Zachary suffered a broken back, leaving him depressed and in bed most of the day, according to a fundraising page created by Karisa's aunt Teresa Burrell. Angela suffered major brain injuries and broken legs and Wyatt is learning to walk again after suffering a stroke that paralyzed his left side. Nicholas has been released from the hospital.

On April 24, Burrell shared the photo of Zachary and Angie meeting for the first time since the crash with the message: "Yesterday, we asked for you all to send a special prayer for Zachary. We have seen so many miracles with him. Yesterday, he was able to leave his bed and get into the wheelchair for the first time. He and Angie were able to see each other for the first time."

The children are recovering at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. According to the fundraising page, the kids will all live together with their grandparents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familycar accidentchildren injuriescar crash
FAMILY & PARENTING
Chicago Baby Show coming to Navy Pier this weekend
Goldman Sachs will pay for mothers to ship breast milk home
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Show More
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News