FAMILY & PARENTING

Study reveals babies who look more like their dad are healthier

EMBED </>More Videos

You may be happy to have your mother's eyes, but it could be better for your if you looked a little more like your dad, according to new research.

SAN FRANCISCO --
You may be happy to have your mother's eyes, but it could be better for you if you looked a little more like your dad, according to new research.

The study finds babies who resemble their father at birth are more likely to spend time together with their father and, in turn, be healthier when they reach their first birthday.

The research was co-conducted by faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York. "Fathers are important in raising a child and it manifests itself in the health of the child," said Distinguished Research Professor of Economics at Binghamton University Solomon Polachek. "Those fathers that perceive the baby's resemblance to them are more certain the baby is theirs, and thus spend more time with the baby."

Dads who took part in the study spent an average of 2.5 more days a month with their babies than fathers who didn't resemble their offspring.

Click here to read the study.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familysocietyparentingstudychildrenbaby
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Chicago Baby Show coming to Navy Pier this weekend
Goldman Sachs will pay for mothers to ship breast milk home
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News