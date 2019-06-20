Father's Day

Woman frames notes from step-dad she kept since middle school for Father's Day

A young woman from Maryland found a way to repay her step-father for being her daily source of encouragement years after the fact.

"During middle school, my stepdad used to leave me a note on my door each day to inspire me," Sophia Wilcox wrote on Twitter. "Well, I kept those notes & It's been 6 years since then. today I gave him those notes back."



She posted a video of her step-dad, Brian Sandusky, opening the notes, which she framed around a photo. During the video, he gets choked up before he says, "These are all your notes."

Wilcox told ABC she got the idea because she loves to frame momentos as presents.

"I'm a big sucker for picture frames as gifts so when I remembered the notes I realized I wanted to somehow frame them," she said, adding it took about a day to put it together.

She said that Sandusky kept saying "Wow" and staring at the notes after she turned off the camera. She said they marveled at the fact that he did not duplicate a single message in his years-old notes. They were all different.

The video, which she posted to Twitter on Father's Day, has about 6 million views in just a few days.
